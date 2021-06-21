 Skip to main content
Webster Groves teen advances to U.S. spelling semifinals
Good luck to Colette Giezentanner of Webster Groves, who competes Sunday — on the ESPN network — in the semifinal round of the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee.

Colette, who graduated earlier this year from Hixson Middle School, won the 35th annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee in March to qualify for the national competition.

The 35th Annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee

Colette Giezentanner, 14, an eighth-grader at Hixson Middle School, reacts to spelling "gressorial" correctly to win the finals of the 35th annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Lindenwood University. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

The daughter of Lee Giezentanner and Kristin Groetsch, Colette is one of 75 semifinalists still alive after two rounds of competition.

The semifinals will be conducted online but also will be televised from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The top 10 to 12 finishers from Sunday will move on to the in-person finals set for July 8 in Orlando, Florida.

