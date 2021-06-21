Webster Groves teen advances to U.S. spelling semifinals

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Good luck to Colette Giezentanner of Webster Groves, who competes Sunday — on the ESPN network — in the semifinal round of the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee.

Colette, who graduated earlier this year from Hixson Middle School, won the 35th annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee in March to qualify for the national competition.

The daughter of Lee Giezentanner and Kristin Groetsch, Colette is one of 75 semifinalists still alive after two rounds of competition.

The semifinals will be conducted online but also will be televised from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The top 10 to 12 finishers from Sunday will move on to the in-person finals set for July 8 in Orlando, Florida.

