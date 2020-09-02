Webster-Kirkwood Times may soon return to print editions

Not that the Webster-Kirkwood Times is talking about it — except in an article it published online earlier this week — but the 42-year-old community newspaper may return to printed editions.
The newspaper reported that a group of employees plans to buy the paper and hopes to resume publishing hard copies of the weekly journal this month.
In late March, the Times suspended its print publication and went to an online-only format when coronavirus shutdowns started.
"Employees Randy Drilingas, Jaime Mowers and Kent Tentschert, along with Eric Tentschert," are trying to work out a deal to buy the paper from longtime publisher Dwight Bitikofer, one of the five original owners.
On Tuesday, Bitikofer declined to comment and editor-in-chief Don Corrigan could not be reached.
Drilingas is the paper's creative director, Mowers is a reporter and Kent Tentschert is the classified ads manager and film critic, the article said. Eric Tentschert, Kent Tentschert's brother, is a financial partner.
The Webster-Kirkwood Times began as a monthly publication in 1978 and moved to a weekly schedule in 1984.
The article made no mention of any plans concerning the South County Times and the West End Word, two other publications operated by the current owners.
