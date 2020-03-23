Webster-Kirkwood Times, two other papers, stopping print publication

One week after the Riverfront Times killed its print edition, a chain of STL community newspapers also plans to stop its presses soon.
Citing business shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak, the Webster-Kirkwood Times notified advertisers over the weekend that it would publish its last print edition on Friday.
An email sent to advertisers also noted that the two other newspapers the company owns are readying their last publications: the South County Times, on Friday, and the West End Word, on April 3.
The papers have a staff of about 22 employees, not including various correspondents and carriers, publisher Dwight Bitikofer said. The three papers have a total circulation of about 90,000, according to the company website.
The message hinted at a possible resurrection of the newspapers "after this terrible virus passes."
Bitikofer said Monday that the Webster-Kirkwood Times will likely keep posting news to its website.
"That'll probably remain online for the next month, then we'll evaluate how things are going," Bitikofer said. "Right now, everything is sort of day-to-day."
Webster-Kirkwood Times Inc. is run by Bitikofer and editor-in-chief Don Corrigan, who also is a professor at Webster University.
The Webster-Kirkwood Times, originally the Webster Times, began as a monthly publication in 1978, then every two weeks in 1979, and then finally a weekly schedule in 1984.
The company added the Gravois-Watson Times in 1986, changing the name in 1989 to South County Times after it bought the South St. Louis County News, a community paper founded in 1947.
In 2011, the company took over the West End Word, which made its debut in 1972.
This year, Bitikofer and Corrigan will be inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony set for March 21 was cancelled due to the current health crisis. No new date has been set.