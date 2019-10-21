When it comes to murder rates, the Show-Me State is among the deadliest dominions in the U.S., coming in at No. 3 in "The State of Safety in the U.S." from security website Safewise.
Looking at the murder rate from 2013 through 2017, Missouri registered an average of 7.9 murders per 100,000 people. Only Louisiana (11.1) and Mississippi (8.0) had higher rates.
For comparison sake, the national average over those same four years was 4.9 per 100,000 people.
And the study doesn't show things getting better: The state's murder rate rose 61% within that four-year period.
We also had a significantly higher murder rate than all of our eight border states: Arkansas (6.6); Illinois (6.5); Tennessee (6.4); Oklahoma (5.6); Kentucky (4.8); Kansas (4.1); Nebraska (2.8); and Iowa (2.2).
One thing was clear from the Safewise study: The safest states are also among the coldest states: The only three sectors with a murder rate lower than 2.0 per 100,000 population were New Hampshire (1.2), Maine (1.7) and Vermont (1.8).