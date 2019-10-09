Daniel Fitzpatrick, a 24-year graduate student from Wentzville, has been nominated to compose a piece of music that will be played by members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
Fitzpatrick graduated earlier this year from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in music. He now is pursuing a master's degree in music composition at the University of Missouri.
Fitzpatrick's commission is part of the Mizzou New Music Initiative, funded mainly by Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield and their charitable foundation.
The work will premiere on April 29, 2020, at The Sheldon in St. Louis.
Fitzpatrick, who also plays the banjo, said it was "surreal" that now he will be "writing music for world class musicians to perform and record."