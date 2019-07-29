"Go West, young man" ... all the way to Wentzville.
The city along the western edge of St. Charles County happens to be the "boomtown" in Missouri, according to a recent survey from GoBankingRates.com
The article, "Biggest Boomtowns In Every State," points out some boom-like facts about the burg of slightly more than 39,000:
The population has grown almost 24% in the last five years; and has nearly doubled (89.9%) in the last 10 years. The national averages in these two categories were 3.84% and 7.45%, respectively.
Further, the per capita income of its inhabitants has risen 5.4% in the last five years; and 19.1% in 10 years.
Also, the owner-occupied housing has shot up dramatically: an 18.4% increase in five years and 91.6% in the last 10 years.
In June, Post-Dispatch reporter Janelle O'Dea reported on the growth:
"Incorporated in 1903, Wentzville began as a hardscrabble railroad town, stretching only seven blocks. Its population gains, beginning in the 1970s, mirrored growth elsewhere in St. Charles County ..."
"Based on the most recent census estimates ... Wentzville gained more than 1,800 residents over the last year — the biggest gain by population of any city in the St. Louis metropolitan area," O'Dea reported.
The website looked at more than 1,600 cities with populations under 500,000 and used data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Right below Wentzville on Missouri's boomtown list were O’Fallon (also in St. Charles County), Columbia and Kansas City.