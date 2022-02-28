West County woman becomes national face in cancer fight

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STLer Jill MacDonald will be a big face in the crowd in March.

A stage-four colorectal cancer survivor, MacDonald's photo will grace outdoor digital boards on the National Mall in Washington — next to a display that will feature 27,000 blue flags to represent the projected number of new cases of the disease in people under 50.

The display is part of recognizing March as national awareness month for colorectal cancer, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

A Town and Country resident, MacDonald has volunteered a year of volunteer time to help the "Fight CRC" organization promote its mission.

"I fight for a future where colon cancer is no longer on the rise and patients can advocate efficiently for themselves,” MacDonald said in a statement.

In addition to her big picture, which will be displayed from March 13 to March 18, her story will be featured on Fight CRC’s Facebook page.

