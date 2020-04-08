You are the owner of this article.
Westminster College going online with Churchill celebration
Westminster College going online with Churchill celebration

Baxter Brown Watson photo of Winston Churchill and Harry Truman

Winston Churchill and Harry Truman the day of Churchill's famous "Iron Curtain" speech in Fulton, Mo. Photo by Baxter Brown Watson

 Baxter Brown Watson

With most places locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual National Churchill Day celebration Thursday at Westminster College has been moved to the virtual world.

The college, about 95 miles west of St. Louis in Fulton, is where British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946. It also is home to the National Churchill Museum.

1946: Winston Churchill

March 5, 1946: Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivers his famous "Iron Curtain" speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. (AP Photo)

Instead of a gathering, organizers have arranged for a noon webcast featuring two experts on the legendary British statesman who will discuss crisis leadership during World War II. 

The experts are former MSNBC political commentator Chris Matthews and Allen Packwood, author and director of the Churchill Archives Centre in London.

The one-hour webcast can be viewed live on the museum's YouTube channel or at nationalchurchillmuseum.org.

