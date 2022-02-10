When it comes to online trolling, Missouri below U.S. average

Put any 10 Missourians in a room and you can bet that one of them is a troll, and maybe more.
According to an online survey conducted by software company Redact, 13% of Missourians admit to online trolling, which is — in case you're pretending not to know — posting inflammatory, offensive or irrelevant comments on social media platforms.
But it could be worse: Survey says the national average is 17%.
The report also reaches the ever-so obvious conclusion that trolling is popular "because of the blissful anonymity of hiding behind a computer screen."
And that is where Redact is hoping to make some money, since they market software which scrubs past Internet activity.
Some good news: When it comes to our border states, we're not all that troll-y.
Kansas (26%), Oklahoma (24%), Nebraska (21%) Iowa (19%) and Tennessee (17%) had bigger trolling footprints, and Illinois had the same 13% rate.
Only Kentucky (12%) and Arkansas (10%) appear to be less ornery online.
The highest troll rate in the U.S. was in West Virginia, at 27%; and the lowest amount was in Delaware, with 5%.