When it comes to stress, Missouri claims middle-of-pack position

Just curious, but has anyone been feeling stressed-out lately?

While coronavirus concerns and quarantine curtailments have put pressure on everyone, there is some consolation that Missouri has a firm grasp of the middle ground when it comes to being the most-stressed state.

According to a ranking from WalletHub, a personal finance website, the Show-Me sector of the nation is No. 26 when it comes to being stressed out.

The rankings were derived by looking at four main categories.

Our worst showing was in health/safety, where we were ranked No. 9 for the most stress. A dominant factor was a poor ranking for statewide actions taken to combat the coronavirus.

Other factors included were mental health, suicide rates, affordability of doctor visits, cost of health insurance, physical activity, getting adequate sleep and crime rate.

Missourians had the lowest amount of stress when it came to family-related issues, where we were No. 45 out of the 50 states. Our state does well when it comes to factors such as separation/divorce rate, cost of child care and share of single-parent households.

We ended up roughly in the middle of the pack when it came to work-related stress (No. 21) and money-related stress (No. 28).

Compared to our border states, we are less stressed than Arkansas (4), Kentucky (7), Oklahoma (9), Tennessee (11) and Illinois (24).

But we are not as chill as Nebraska (32), Kansas (39) or Iowa (47).