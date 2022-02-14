 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHHL shakes up weekday show line-up

Kiaundra "Princess Stormm" Barnes

Kiaundra "Princess Stormm" Barnes (Photo by Audacy)

Listeners of WHHL (104.1 FM) were greeted with some ch-changes Monday when they tuned in.

The hip-hop station now has Kiaundra "Princess Stormm" Barnes hosting the afternoon-drive shift (3-7 p.m.).

She replaces Derrick Greene, who will focus on programming both WHHL and WFUN (96.3 FM), an R&B station that, like WHHL, is owned by Audacy.

Her old night shift, 7 p.m. to midnight, now is being helmed by longtime local jock Keith "DJ Raymond" Whiteside.

