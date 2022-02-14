WHHL shakes up weekday show line-up

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Listeners of WHHL (104.1 FM) were greeted with some ch-changes Monday when they tuned in.
The hip-hop station now has Kiaundra "Princess Stormm" Barnes hosting the afternoon-drive shift (3-7 p.m.).
She replaces Derrick Greene, who will focus on programming both WHHL and WFUN (96.3 FM), an R&B station that, like WHHL, is owned by Audacy.
Her old night shift, 7 p.m. to midnight, now is being helmed by longtime local jock Keith "DJ Raymond" Whiteside.
