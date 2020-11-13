Who knew? Radio's 'The Now' will soon become 'The New'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Just to keep everyone current on the very latest in the world of media-branding:

Radio station KNOU (96.3 FM), which is now known as "The Now," will soon be known as "The New."

Along with the moniker modification, Entercom Communications will on Nov. 23 switch the programming at KNOU from a Top 40 station to classic R&B.

The moves are part of the fallout from Entercom's acquisition last week of two local hip-hop stations in a swap of properties with the Urban One radio chain.

The two STL stations that Entercom picked up are WFUN (95.5 FM) and WHHL (104.1 FM).

In STL, Entercom also operates news/talk KMOX (1120 AM), conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM), and adult contemporary stations KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).

After Entercom switches the WFUN programming to KNOU, Gateway Creative Broadcasting will pick up the abandoned WFUN frequency and operate it as "Boost Radio," which promises to offer "pop, hip hop and hope."

In STL, Gateway also operates Christian music station KJOY (99.1 FM).

