Wide racial gap exists between worth of homes in STL

While a gap exists in the U.S. between the worth of homes owned by Blacks and whites, that gap may be larger in the St. Louis housing market than in most other metropolitan areas.
According to a recent study from Zillow, a real estate website, a home owned by a Black person in STL is worth 41% less than a similar home owned by a white person.
Only Detroit, with a 44% disparity, and Buffalo and Birmingham, Alabama, with a 43% difference, have larger gaps in home worth, Zillow says.
The national average for the Black-white disparity is 16.2%.
Zillow's report laid much of the blame for the gap on the housing-bubble bust of 2008,
"It has taken almost a decade for the typical home owned by a Black or Latinx homeowner to roughly get back to where it was relative to the standard U.S. home in 2007," the report notes.
That bubble bursting "hit communities of color relatively hard, often because predatory loans were targeted and designed to take advantage of the most vulnerable communities," the report said.
Among our major-metro neighbors, Chicago had the next-largest disparity in worth between black- and white-owned homes, at 37%.
Kansas City, Memphis and Louisville all had gaps of 26%; Cincinnati's gap was 18%; Indianapolis had a spread of 10%; and the gap in Nashville, Tennessee was 9%.
As to other minority groups in our metro, the worth of Hispanic-owned homes in STL was 4% lower than the worth of white-owned home, and the worth of an Asian-owned home was 21% higher.