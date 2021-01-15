Wide racial gap exists between worth of homes in STL

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While a gap exists in the U.S. between the worth of homes owned by Blacks and whites, that gap may be larger in the St. Louis housing market than in most other metropolitan areas.

According to a recent study from Zillow, a real estate website, a home owned by a Black person in STL is worth 41% less than a similar home owned by a white person.

Only Detroit, with a 44% disparity, and Buffalo and Birmingham, Alabama, with a 43% difference, have larger gaps in home worth, Zillow says.

The national average for the Black-white disparity is 16.2%.

Zillow's report laid much of the blame for the gap on the housing-bubble bust of 2008,

"It has taken almost a decade for the typical home owned by a Black or Latinx homeowner to roughly get back to where it was relative to the standard U.S. home in 2007," the report notes.

That bubble bursting "hit communities of color relatively hard, often because predatory loans were targeted and designed to take advantage of the most vulnerable communities," the report said.