WIL losing afternoon drive jock 'JT' Holleman

A change is coming to the afternoon drive at country music station WIL (92.3 FM) with the departure of afternoon jock Josh "JT" Holleman.
Holleman (no apparent relation) started at the station more than four years ago as the night-shift show host and then switched to middays, 2 to 6 p.m., in 2017, according to radio-industry publication All Access.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better station and company to begin my journey into the country format,” Holleman told All Access in regards to his departure. "Everyone has been so great since day one."
No one has been named to take over Holleman's shift, and All Access reports the station's hiring types want Holleman's successor to take over the music director's duties as well.
Holleman came to STL from Detroit, where he worked primarily on weekends. He started his career in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, and attended the University of Michigan.
