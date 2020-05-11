WIL makes it official: Mason & Remy hosting mornings

Hubbard Radio St. Louis wasted no time in making changes at country music station WIL (92.3 FM) after laying off 20 people about 10 days ago.
As the rumors predicted, the station has moved its afternoon-drive team of "Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and Zachary Hoesly) to the morning-drive slot, which is 5-9 a.m.
This fills the gap created when the station jettisoned its award-winning morning duo of "Bud & Broadway" (Bud Ford and Jerry Broadway).
That pair, along with sports veteran Bernie Miklasz at WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in this market, were the most well-known casualties in the layoffs announced May 1.
This is not the first taste of mornings in STL for Schreader and Hoesly, who worked that spotlight shift several years ago when they toiled for WIL's main rival, KSD (93.7 FM), aka "The Bull."
The pair came to STL in 2010 to work at KSD. Then in 2017, they moved up to a Chicago station, until that station's on-air roster changes resulted in the duo being hired back by WIL in 2018.
Elsewhere under the Hubbard umbrella in STL, the mainstays on the staff at classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) and alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) remained untouched — except for picking up extra duties.
Donny "Fandango" Mueller, the longtime host of the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift at "The Point," will now also host the afternoon-drive shift at Hubbard's fifth STL station, WARH (106.5 FM), which plays adult hits.
