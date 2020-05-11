WIL makes it official: Mason & Remy hosting mornings

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Hubbard Radio St. Louis wasted no time in making changes at country music station WIL (92.3 FM) after laying off 20 people about 10 days ago.

As the rumors predicted, the station has moved its afternoon-drive team of "Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and Zachary Hoesly) to the morning-drive slot, which is 5-9 a.m.

This fills the gap created when the station jettisoned its award-winning morning duo of "Bud & Broadway" (Bud Ford and Jerry Broadway).

That pair, along with sports veteran Bernie Miklasz at WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in this market, were the most well-known casualties in the layoffs announced May 1.