Country music station WIL (92.3 FM) continues to be a major player in the Country Music Association awards.
This year, the afternoon-drive team of "Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and Zachary Hoesly) has been named one of six contenders for the title of best major-market personalities.
This year, the station itself is in the running for best major-market station. The four other nominated stations are in Houston, Dallas, Boston and Detroit. WIL won the award in 2017.
Schreader and Hoesly have been teamed at WIL since June 2018, but they have been around longer than that. For several years, the pair worked morning and afternoon shifts at WIL's main competitor, iHeart Radio's KSD (FM 93.7), aka "The Bull."
But they left our fair burg in early 2017 to take over an iHeart morning show in Chicago. That gig fell apart about a year later and they returned to STL and joined WIL.
And the station is no stranger to winning personalities. In both 2017 and 2018, the station's morning-drive team of "Bud and Broadway" (Bud Ford and Jerry Broadway) won the CMA's major-market personalities award.
WIL is owned by Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. They also operate classic-rock KSHE (94.7 FM); sports radio WXOS (101.1 FM); alternative-rock spot KPNT (105.7 FM); and rock station WARH (106.5 FM).
Also, Columbia, Missouri's KCLR (99.3 FM) has been nominated as best station in the small-market category.
The CMA Awards show will be Nov. 13, hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.