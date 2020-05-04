WIL quiet, so far, on replacing 'Bud & Broadway'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After announcing the layoff of "Bud & Broadway" last week from country-music station WIL (92.3 FM), Hubbard Radio St. Louis execs are not yet talking about filling the gap.

The morning-drive duo, aka Bud Ford and Jerry Broadway, had a strong run in this market as WIL's 5 to 9 a.m. team.

After being lured away from a Tulsa station in March 2016, the tandem was lauded in 2017 and 2018 by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music as "personalities of the year" in the major-market category.

One scenario in the radio rumor mill has the station moving the afternoon-drive team of "Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and Zachary Hoesly) to the morning slot.

But Tommy Mattern, Hubbard's STL operations chief, could not be reached for comment.