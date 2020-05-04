WIL quiet, so far, on replacing 'Bud & Broadway'

After announcing the layoff of "Bud & Broadway" last week from country-music station WIL (92.3 FM), Hubbard Radio St. Louis execs are not yet talking about filling the gap.
The morning-drive duo, aka Bud Ford and Jerry Broadway, had a strong run in this market as WIL's 5 to 9 a.m. team.
After being lured away from a Tulsa station in March 2016, the tandem was lauded in 2017 and 2018 by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music as "personalities of the year" in the major-market category.
One scenario in the radio rumor mill has the station moving the afternoon-drive team of "Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and Zachary Hoesly) to the morning slot.
But Tommy Mattern, Hubbard's STL operations chief, could not be reached for comment.
Also in the cuts announced Friday, WIL lost program director Danny Montana and promotions director Rachel Cook, according to industry news source AllAccess.
The Hubbard layoffs also included the axing of sports radio host Bernie Miklasz's show from WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in this market.
Elsewhere under the Hubbard umbrella in STL, the mainstays on the staff at classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) and alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) seem to be untouched, radio sources said.
At Hubbard's fifth STL station, WARH (106.5 FM), the station just hired radio vet Courtney Landrum to handle the morning-drive duties at its adult hits station.
