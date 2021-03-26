 Skip to main content
Wildwood greenhouse, family-owned for 70 years, gets new retail manager
Some changes are taking place at Fahr Greenhouse, a 70-year family business in Wildwood that was founded when the area was known as Pond.

But fear not, flower lovers, the growing (and selling) goes on under the direction of Mike Bozzay, who has been named the garden center's manager.

Mike Bozzay, Mary and Patrick Bellrose

From left, Mike Bozzay, new garden center manager at Fahr Greenhouses in Wildwood, and owners Mary and Patrick Bellrose. (Photo by Fahr Greenhouse)

The business is owned by Patrick and Mary Bellrose, who took over from Mary Bellrose's parents, Dorothy and Leonard Fahr.

Before moving "way out west" to Pond, the Fahrs ran a chicken farm in Ballwin in the 1940s.

Mary Bellrose (nee Fahr) met Patrick Bellrose while both were earning their bachelor's degrees in horticulture from the University of Missouri. After graduation, they married and have been running the business ever since.

Bozzay, also a Mizzou horticulture school grad, will be responsible for all aspects of the retail operation.

The business is comprised of three acres of land and 75,000 square feet of greenhouse space that produces about 1,500 plant varieties.

(The greenhouses' annual growing of poinsettias for Christmas was the subject of a 2017 Post-Dispatch feature.)

Fahr Greenhouses

Manager Justin Rauls fills a plant order alongside Kate Weinzirl inside one of the wholesale greenhouses at Fahr Greenhouses in Wildwood on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. "In a couple of weeks, these will all be gone," Rauls said. The family business grows more than 11,000 poinsettia plants each year and sells them to local dealers. They sell 14 varieties. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
