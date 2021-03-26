Wildwood greenhouse, family-owned for 70 years, gets new retail manager

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some changes are taking place at Fahr Greenhouse, a 70-year family business in Wildwood that was founded when the area was known as Pond.

But fear not, flower lovers, the growing (and selling) goes on under the direction of Mike Bozzay, who has been named the garden center's manager.

The business is owned by Patrick and Mary Bellrose, who took over from Mary Bellrose's parents, Dorothy and Leonard Fahr.

Before moving "way out west" to Pond, the Fahrs ran a chicken farm in Ballwin in the 1940s.

Mary Bellrose (nee Fahr) met Patrick Bellrose while both were earning their bachelor's degrees in horticulture from the University of Missouri. After graduation, they married and have been running the business ever since.

Bozzay, also a Mizzou horticulture school grad, will be responsible for all aspects of the retail operation.

The business is comprised of three acres of land and 75,000 square feet of greenhouse space that produces about 1,500 plant varieties.