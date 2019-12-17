Wildwood sisters make national TV at Army-Navy game

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last year, Abby and Amelia Schroeder were local. This year, they went national.

The Wildwood sisters were guests of honor Saturday during the national pre-game show for the 120th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

Abby Schroeder is a senior midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy, and Amelia Schroeder is a sophomore cadet at the U.S. Military Academy.

Abby is a 2016 grad of MICDS High School; Amelia graduated from there in 2018. Their parents are Phil and Stephanie Schroeder.

At last year's game, the sisters were featured by a local Philadelphia station.

But word of them made it to the CBS Sports Network desk before this year's game, and an interview was arranged with the show's hosts, Brent Stover and former Rams star Kevin Carter.

Phil Schroeder, an old Rams fan, said he couldn't believe Carter was one of the hosts.

"I yelled out at him, 'St. Louis — not L.A. — Rams Super Bowl champion Kevin Carter,'" he said. "After the interview, he came over to shake hands and let me see his ring."