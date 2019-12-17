You are the owner of this article.
Wildwood sisters make national TV at Army-Navy game
Wildwood sisters make national TV at Army-Navy game

Last year, Abby and Amelia Schroeder were local. This year, they went national.

The Wildwood sisters were guests of honor Saturday during the national pre-game show for the 120th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

Abby and Amelia Schroeder

CBS sportscasters Kevin Carter, far left, and Brent Stover, second from left, interview Abby Schroeder, in white hat, and sister Amelia Schroeder before the Army-Navy football game Saturday in Philadelphia. (Photo by Nathan Burke/United State Naval Academy)

Abby Schroeder is a senior midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy, and Amelia Schroeder is a sophomore cadet at the U.S. Military Academy.

Abby is a 2016 grad of MICDS High School; Amelia graduated from there in 2018. Their parents are Phil and Stephanie Schroeder.

At last year's game, the sisters were featured by a local Philadelphia station.

But word of them made it to the CBS Sports Network desk before this year's game, and an interview was arranged with the show's hosts, Brent Stover and former Rams star Kevin Carter.

Phil Schroeder, an old Rams fan, said he couldn't believe Carter was one of the hosts.

"I yelled out at him, 'St. Louis — not L.A. — Rams Super Bowl champion Kevin Carter,'" he said. "After the interview, he came over to shake hands and let me see his ring."

"Then he said my daughters were very polished and that I should be very proud of them," the pleased patriarch said.

Phil and Stephanie Schroeder

Phil and Stephanie Schroeder, parents of Abby and Amelia Schroeder, at the Army-Navy game Saturday in Philadelphia (Photo courtesy of Phil Schroeder)

As for the game itself, this year was sweet payback for senior Abby, who had to endure three straight losses to Army: The Middies won in a walk, 31-7.

