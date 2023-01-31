 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical top story

Will Scharf announces GOP bid for Missouri attorney general

Scharf and Bailey

Will Scharf, left, and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Scharf, the former policy director for former ex-Gov. Eric Greitens, is said to be weighing a race for attorney general. Both men are Republicans.

Billing himself a “conservative activist,” Will Scharf announced Tuesday night that he would run in the 2024  GOP primary for Missouri attorney general.

“There are a lot of Republicans in Missouri, but few true conservatives,” said Scharf, whose first foray into state politics was serving as the policy director for former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Scharf, 36, will face appointed incumbent Republican Andrew Bailey, 41, who was named by Gov. Mike Parson to the post recently to fill the unexpired term of Eric Schmitt, who was elected in November to the U.S. Senate.

Claiming the “outsider” position in his upcoming campaign, the Ivy League-educated Scharf said he plans to run a “grassroots campaign ... like this state has never seen before.”

Scharf made his remarks to a packed room of about 50 people at Krueger’s pub in University City.

Scharf joined Greitens’ staff in 2016. When Greitens resigned in 2018, Scharf worked in Washington and New York before coming to St. Louis in 2020 to work as an assistant U.S. attorney in the violent crimes division.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a law degree from Harvard University.

All signs point to a spirited race in two years, as Bailey already has gained Parson’s endorsement when he announced he would run for election to the state’s top legal post when it comes back on ballots in 2024.

