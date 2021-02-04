 Skip to main content
Will Super Bowl lure KC fans Hamm, Pitt to game?
Will Super Bowl lure KC fans Hamm, Pitt to game?

Jon Hamm

Actor Jon Hamm at a Blues game in March 2019. (Photo courtesy of Fox Sports Midwest)

If one questions Jon Hamm's status as STL's No. 1 celeb, consider the fact that he makes news even when he isn't doing anything.

A recent article in the Tampa Bay Times pondered whether Hamm, as well as other celebs, would be seen at the Super Bowl being held in Tampa this Sunday.

The newspaper writes, "There’s newer fan, actor Jon Hamm, who roots for the Kansas City Chiefs as retribution after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell" allowed the St. Louis Rams to head to L.A. after the 2015 season.

The article also notes that Hamm and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a high-five moment at a Blues' Stanley Cup playoff game in 2019 that Mahomes attended with teammate and tight end Travis Kelce.

The article even goes as far to wonder if Springfield, Missouri, native Brad Pitt — who ankled Mizzou for stardom — would be at the game, noting that he "has been known to support the Chiefs."

