You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Willing and affordable: St. Louis embraces active lifestyle
0 comments

Willing and affordable: St. Louis embraces active lifestyle

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
CityFit Studio

CityFit Studio instructor Danielle Schroeder leads her class through a routine of exercises at the small studio at 4709 Hampton in St. Louis. Sixteen women spent an hour with her as part of a barre workout regimen. Photo by Karen Elshout

 Karen Elshout Photography LLc

Personal finance website WalletHub took a look at the best cities for an active lifestyle, and St. Louis did well — including a first-place finish in one of the ranking's two main categories.

Overall, out of the 100 largest U.S. cities, our fit burg clocked in at No. 24.

But in the category of "budget and participation," we were No. 1.

That category looked at things such as the cost of fitness club memberships, sports apparel, renting a bowling lane and reserving tennis courts. It also considered the number of sporting-goods stores, sports clubs, people who walk/bike to work, intramural leagues and pick-up athletic games.

In the other category, "sports and outdoors," we were No. 45.

This section looked at the number of athletic fields and courts, swimming pools, tennis courts, public golf courses, ice-skating rinks, skateboard parks, fitness centers, dance schools, playgrounds and hiking/running trails.

When it came to our major-city neighbors, only Chicago (2) and Cincinnati (23) finished higher than us, while we left Indianapolis (54), Nashville (65), Louisville (69), Kansas City (70) and Memphis (87) in our active wake.

The best city for an active lifestyle is (well, yeah) Honolulu. The worst, North Las Vegas.

Like to bike and hike? Here are 10 trails to try

0 comments

Tags

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports