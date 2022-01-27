With few details, A-B says 'Flying Eagle' sign will be fixed

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While Anheuser-Busch has been busy shining a light on its new corporate logo, its "Flying Eagle" billboard on Highway 40 near Grand Avenue still sits in the dark.

The illuminated neon sign, which has flapped its wings for local motorists since 1961, has not been operating since at least December — which is when readers began asking this bureau about its status.

In a statement long in coming and short on details, the brewery said: "We are actively working (to) repair the renowned sign on I-64 to ensure it can stay up for all to enjoy for many years to come."

The statement, delivered about three weeks after it was first requested, gave no hint as to the specific work, its cost or a completion date. (Hey, new corporate logos don't just unfurl themselves.)

The sign has been a cherished part of the STL landscape since it was moved here in 1961.

Its original aerie was along Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, but it was moved when a new building on Wilshire blocked the view of the advertisement.

The sign was designed in the early 1950s by Byron Rabbit, a Disney animator. To create a realistic wing pattern, Rabbit rented an eagle and released it in an armory to study its flight.

The sign has more than 4,000 feet of neon tubing, almost 5,000 light bulbs and contains three layers:

On top is the eagle inside a gigantic "A" (still part of the new logo). Below that is the word "Budweiser" in lighted letters that stand 8 feet tall and stretch 58 feet wide. On the bottom is a regular billboard with changing messages.

