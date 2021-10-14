 Skip to main content
With KSHE and 'The Arch,' Hubbard Radio holds top rating spots
Radio
STL radio is humming along, with a bit of shuffling in the Top 10, but most stations earned roughly the same Nielsen ratings in September as they had in August.

Hubbard St. Louis still holds the top two spots, with classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM), with a rating of 11.0, and adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), with a mark of 7.1.

Holding on to third place for the second straight month was Christian KLJY (99.1 FM), a Gateway Broadcasting operation.

One strong climber in September was adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM), an Audacy station, which improved to No. 4 after finishing in the No. 8 spot the month before.

The No. 5 spot went to alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), another Hubbard station.

Finishing in the Nos. 6-10 slots were: classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); country WIL (92.3 FM); and St. Louis Public radio's KWMU (90.7 FM).

Overall, seven of the top 10 stations are operated by either the Hubbard or Audacy chains.

As for other non-music stations, sports-talk WXOS (101.1 FM) ended up at No. 13 and conservative-talk KFTK (97.1 FM) came in at No. 14.

The ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. STL is the 24th largest market in the U.S. 

