Women of Achievement awards to be televised in September

The banquet honoring the 2020 Women of Achievement — which began 65 years ago — will be a video affair this year.

The organization announced that an awards ceremony is being recorded Tuesday at the Fox Theatre and then will be aired at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on KETC (Channel 9). Carol Daniel of KMOX Radio will emcee the event.

The honorees were set to be recognized at a luncheon May 12, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Honorees this year are:

Susan Balk, impactful leadership; Debbie Caplin, pet therapy advocacy; Carlene Davis, lifetime service; Susan Gobbo, multicultural enrichment; Jennifer Hillman, creative philanthropy; Sue Hockensmith, compassionate welfare; Sherrill Jackson, health and education; Toni Renee Jordan, change agent; Susan Katzman, women’s empowerment; and Joan Lipkin, arts and social justice.