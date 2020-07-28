You are the owner of this article.
Women of Achievement awards to be televised in September
Women of Achievement awards to be televised in September

The banquet honoring the 2020 Women of Achievement — which began 65 years ago — will be a video affair this year.

The organization announced that an awards ceremony is being recorded Tuesday at the Fox Theatre and then will be aired at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 on KETC (Channel 9). Carol Daniel of KMOX Radio will emcee the event.

The honorees were set to be recognized at a luncheon May 12, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Honorees this year are:

Susan Balk, impactful leadership; Debbie Caplin, pet therapy advocacy; Carlene Davis, lifetime service; Susan Gobbo, multicultural enrichment; Jennifer Hillman, creative philanthropy; Sue Hockensmith, compassionate welfare; Sherrill Jackson, health and education; Toni Renee Jordan, change agent; Susan Katzman, women’s empowerment; and Joan Lipkin, arts and social justice.

After the September broadcast, the show will be available for viewing at the organization's website (woastl.org).

The awards began in 1955 and honor female volunteers who "positively impact and enhance the quality of life" in the St. Louis area.

