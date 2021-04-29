 Skip to main content
Women of Achievement names 2021 award winners
Women of Achievement names 2021 award winners

The Women of Achievement organization has named the 10 local leaders who will be honored as the 2021 winners.

The awards began in 1955 and honor female volunteers who "positively impact and enhance the quality of life" in the St. Louis area.

The honorees this year are:

Lourdes Trevino Bailon, community welfare, and wife of Post-Dispatch editor Gilbert Bailon; Rebeccah L. Bennett, equitable leadership; Susan Colangelo, social justice artist; Annette L. Eckert, teen advocate; Dr. Lannis E. Hall, health advocacy; Rachel Goldman Miller, lifetime service; Carole Splater, community betterment; Grace Elizabeth Strobel, youth outreach; Cassie A. Strom, veterans advocacy; and Cheryl D. S. Walker, impactful leadership.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the annual luncheon was cancelled for a second year. The awards ceremony will instead be recorded and then broadcast on KETC (Channel 9) on a date to be determined.

Chairing this year's event is Ida Early, who is being assisted by Lynn Hamilton and Kathie Winter.

