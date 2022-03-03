 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women of Achievement names 2022 award winners

Women of Achievement

From 2016: The Women of Achievement Awards luncheon (Photo from Women of Achievement)

 Tom Tussey

The Women of Achievement organization has named the 10 local leaders who will be honored this spring as the 2022 winners.

The awards began in 1955 and honor female volunteers who "positively impact and enhance the quality of life" in the St. Louis area.

It is the oldest ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor women for their volunteer service and leadership. 

The honorees this year are:

  • Judith R. Arnold, community betterment;
  • Cynthia R. Bennett, women's advocacy;
  • Vicki M. Friedman, arts and health;
  • Peggy Holly, volunteer leadership;
  • Rene Howitt, youth and family welfare;
  • Cheryl E. Orange, social responsibility;
  • Wilma Schmitz, health advocacy;
  • Dr. Sunitha Thanjavuru, multicultural leadership;
  • Julie J. Williams, educational enrichment; and
  • Nancy Wolff, spirit of giving.

The honorees will be recognized at a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. May 10 at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. A video about the honorees will air on KETC (Channel 9) at a later date.

Chairing the event this year is Lynn Friedman Hamilton, with an assist from Joni Karandjeff. For reservations ($60 per person) or more information, go to: woastl.org or call 314-896-4962.

