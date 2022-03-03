Women of Achievement names 2022 award winners

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Women of Achievement organization has named the 10 local leaders who will be honored this spring as the 2022 winners.

The awards began in 1955 and honor female volunteers who "positively impact and enhance the quality of life" in the St. Louis area.

It is the oldest ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor women for their volunteer service and leadership.

The honorees this year are:

Judith R. Arnold , community betterment;

, community betterment; Cynthia R. Bennett , women's advocacy;

, women's advocacy; Vicki M. Friedman , arts and health;

, arts and health; Peggy Holly , volunteer leadership;

, volunteer leadership; Rene Howitt , youth and family welfare;

, youth and family welfare; Cheryl E. Orange , social responsibility;

, social responsibility; Wilma Schmitz , health advocacy;

, health advocacy; Dr. Sunitha Thanjavuru , multicultural leadership;

, multicultural leadership; Julie J. Williams , educational enrichment; and

, educational enrichment; and Nancy Wolff, spirit of giving.

The honorees will be recognized at a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. May 10 at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. A video about the honorees will air on KETC (Channel 9) at a later date.

Chairing the event this year is Lynn Friedman Hamilton, with an assist from Joni Karandjeff. For reservations ($60 per person) or more information, go to: woastl.org or call 314-896-4962.

