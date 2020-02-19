Women of Achievement names field of 10 honorees

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Women of Achievement organization has named the 10 women who will be honored as the 2020 winners.

The awards began in 1955 and honor female volunteers who "positively impact and enhance the quality of life" in the St. Louis area.

The honorees this year are:

Susan Balk, impactful leadership; Debbie Caplin, pet therapy advocacy; Carlene Davis, lifetime service; Susan Gobbo, multicultural enrichment; Jennifer Hillman, creative philanthropy; Sue Hockensmith, compassionate welfare; Sherrill Jackson, health and education; Toni Renee Jordan, change agent; Susan Katzman, women’s empowerment; and Joan Lipkin, arts and social justice.

The honorees will be recognized at a luncheon May 12 at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. Doors open at 11 a.m. For tickets ($60 per person) or more information, call 314-896-4962 or go to woastl.org.

