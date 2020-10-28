World champion BMX racer coming to St. Charles County

Want to start a career in pump-track BMX bike racing, or maybe would just like to watch some two-wheel stunting?
If so, circle Nov. 7 on your planner, for that is when Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion bicycle racer Tommy Zula will appear from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Charles County Youth Activity Park, 7801 Town Square Ave. in Dardenne Prairie.
(Pump tracks feature hills and turns that are designed to be ridden by generating momentum with body movement, instead of by pedaling.)
Zula will conduct a skills clinic for 40 participants in the first hour, and then demonstrate his own skills before a meet-and-greet session.
Pre-registration (and $10) is required for the lessons. For more information, go to stccparks.org or call 636-561-4964.
