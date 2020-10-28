 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World champion BMX racer coming to St. Charles County
0 comments

World champion BMX racer coming to St. Charles County

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
BMX bike racing champion Tommy Zula

BMX bike racing champion Tommy Zula. (Photo by Red Bull Bike/Moonhead Media)

Want to start a career in pump-track BMX bike racing, or maybe would just like to watch some two-wheel stunting?

If so, circle Nov. 7 on your planner, for that is when Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion bicycle racer Tommy Zula will appear from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Charles County Youth Activity Park, 7801 Town Square Ave. in Dardenne Prairie.

(Pump tracks feature hills and turns that are designed to be ridden by generating momentum with body movement, instead of by pedaling.)

Zula will conduct a skills clinic for 40 participants in the first hour, and then demonstrate his own skills before a meet-and-greet session.

Pre-registration (and $10) is required for the lessons. For more information, go to stccparks.org or call 636-561-4964.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports