World News in Clayton closing its doors

After some 55 years of dishing out the news, not to mention mid-afternoon munchies, World News in Clayton is closing up shop.

In a post Wednesday on Facebook, owner John Cowley said because of dwindling street traffic brought on by Covid-19 and less people working in Clayton offices, the business can no longer stay open.

"All good things must come to an end, and so it is with World News," Cowley said. "We wish to thank our loyal customers as well as the dedicated staff of the store."

Cowley added that the contents of the store, including fixtures, are now being sold off.

George and Roberta Selvidge opened World News at the corner of Central and Forsyth avenues — 4 South Central, to be exact — in 1967.

The store became a regular stop for daily newspaper and magazine readers — especially those who enjoyed out-of-town newspapers not easily available in STL.

In its prime, World News also had locations in downtown St. Louis and Westport Plaza.