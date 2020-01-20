World's Fair Society founder Max Storm died Saturday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime STLer Max Storm, founder and first president of the 1904 World's Fair Society, died Saturday after a long illness. He was 80 years old.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Shara Storm. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rock Church, 9125 Manchester Road.

Mr. Storm founded the organization in April 1986, with 18 members present, said Mike Truax, the society's current president. The membership roster has grown to include about 270 people, he said.

Under Mr. Storm's leadership, the society published a book about the fair, produced a video of interviews with fair visitors, started a speakers bureau and contributed to the 2004 renovations of the Bird Cage — one of only two structures that remain from the fair. (The other is the main hall of the Art Museum.)

Mr. Storm also served as a consultant for the documentary, "The World’s Greatest Fair," produced and directed by Bob Miano and Scott Huegerich of the now-shuttered Technisonic Studios.

