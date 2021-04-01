World Wide chief David Steward lauded by national Boy Scouts

The Greater St. Louis Area Council is the third largest council in the U.S. and serves 63 counties in eastern Missouri and central and southern Illinois.

In a statement, Steward recalled that as a boy he was rejected from scouting membership in western Missouri "because I did not look like them."

He noted how his mother "changed my life and that of thousands of others by forming the first integrated Boy Scout troop in Clinton, Missouri."

Steward added, "She was my role model, and I try to carry her spirit of service to God forward every day."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.