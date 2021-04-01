World Wide chief David Steward lauded by national Boy Scouts

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
STL business titan David L. Steward was recognized this week by the national leadership of the Boy Scouts of America.
Steward, a founder and chairman of World Wide Technology Inc., on Monday received the organization's National Duty to God Award.
The award was bestowed to recognize Steward's "exemplary, transformational leadership, faithful service, and selfless dedication ... to scouting."
Thelma Steward presented her husband with the award at a virtual ceremony that included a pair of national celebrities: Grammy Award-winner BeBe Winans provided a musical tribute and author Bishop T.D. Jakes gave the invocation.
Scouting leaders noted that during Steward's time on the board of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, including a stint as chairman, he expanded scouting for urban communities and helped oversee a significant increase in new scouts from urban areas.
Also noted was the fact that a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program led by Steward won more awards than any other council in the U.S.
The Greater St. Louis Area Council is the third largest council in the U.S. and serves 63 counties in eastern Missouri and central and southern Illinois.
In a statement, Steward recalled that as a boy he was rejected from scouting membership in western Missouri "because I did not look like them."
He noted how his mother "changed my life and that of thousands of others by forming the first integrated Boy Scout troop in Clinton, Missouri."
Steward added, "She was my role model, and I try to carry her spirit of service to God forward every day."
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
