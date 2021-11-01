 Skip to main content
Wrestler 'Cowboy' Bob Orton helping Florissant historic group
Wrestler 'Cowboy' Bob Orton helping Florissant historic group

To raise money for local historic preservation, Florissant has grabbed hold of a former professional wrestler who now makes the north St. Louis County suburb his home.

"Cowboy" Bob Orton, who has spent more than 50 years in pro rassling, will be the main event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the James J. Eagan Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. 

"Cowboy" Bob Orton

"Cowboy" Bob Orton (Photo courtesy of Reedy Press)

There will be a Q&A session with the audience. Other speakers and old film footage also will be featured.

The event will help promote the latest book from St. Louis Browns diehard Ed Wheatley.

Cover to new book "Wrestling at the Chase"

The cover to the new book "Wrestling at the Chase." (Photo by Reedy Press)

Several months ago, Wheatley and local publisher Reedy Press released "Wrestling at the Chase," a coffee-table offering that covers one of the most popular shows in local television history.

For 24 years, from 1959 to 1983, large audiences tuned in to KPLR (Channel 11) on weekends to watch the ringed rowdiness.

Tickets to the Florissant bash are $10; or $5 for children under 12.  All proceeds from tickets will be donated to Historic Florissant Inc.

