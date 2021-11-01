Wrestler 'Cowboy' Bob Orton helping Florissant historic group

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To raise money for local historic preservation, Florissant has grabbed hold of a former professional wrestler who now makes the north St. Louis County suburb his home.

"Cowboy" Bob Orton, who has spent more than 50 years in pro rassling, will be the main event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the James J. Eagan Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be a Q&A session with the audience. Other speakers and old film footage also will be featured.

The event will help promote the latest book from St. Louis Browns diehard Ed Wheatley.

Several months ago, Wheatley and local publisher Reedy Press released "Wrestling at the Chase," a coffee-table offering that covers one of the most popular shows in local television history.

For 24 years, from 1959 to 1983, large audiences tuned in to KPLR (Channel 11) on weekends to watch the ringed rowdiness.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.