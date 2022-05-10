'Wrestling at the Chase' documentary premieres June 4

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For a certain generation in STL, watching pro wrestling in the 1960s-70s from the swanky Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel was must-see TV.

So Baby Boomers may take special interest in a locally produced documentary about the local television phenomenon that will make a premiere splash next month.

At 8 p.m. June 4, KETC (Channel 9) will hold its premiere of "Head Over Heels: Remembering Wrestling from the Chase."

While the doc is being shown on television, an outdoor screening will be held in the Public Media Commons outside of the Nine PBS studios at 3653 Olive Street.

The outdoor event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public while tickets last. (Registration, which began Monday, is required.)

"Wrestling at the Chase" was one of the most popular shows in local television history. Large audiences tuned in to KPLR (Channel 11) at 9 p.m. every Saturday night, or for the replay shown on Sunday mornings.

The show made its debut in May 1959 and stayed on the air for more than 24 years, until September 1983.

The idea was hatched in 1958, when legendary local wrestling promoter Sam Muchnick happened to be on the same flight out of town as Harold Koplar, a local businessman who owned the Chase and next-door KPLR and was looking for cheap programming. The two men cooked up their plan during the flight.

The documentary is based on a book written by local sports diehard Ed Wheatley.

Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, also co-wrote a book in 2017 about the old St. Louis Browns baseball team.

That tome spurred two documentaries: "The St. Louis Browns: The Team That Baseball Forgot," narrated by STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm; and "A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns," voiced by Cardinals TV play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin.

