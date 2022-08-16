 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Wrestling at the Chase’ getting museum-quality time next week

For decades, it was must-see TV for St. Louisans

In a scene from the Khorassan Room for the show "Wrestling at the Chase" in the early 1960's, Bulldog Dick Brower stands over Guy Mitchell in a match refereed by Milo Occhi.

Information from Post-Dispatch archives, Kansas City Star and Washington Post.

Pro wrestling in St. Louis just keeps moving up in weight class.

The melodramatic mayhem of “Wrestling At The Chase,” which ran for years and drew strong ratings, recently was the subject of a documentary, “Head Over Heels,” that made its debut in June on KETC (Channel 9).

And now, the pseudo-sport will have its own night at the Missouri History Museum.

On Aug. 25, the museum will host its own take on “Wrestling at the Chase,” beginning with a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a number of other attractions.

Among the draws are displays from the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame, a variety of memorabilia, a chance to make your own title belt and then some live rasslin’ courtesy of Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling.

Also on hand will be Ed Wheatley, author of the 2021 book “Wrestling at the Chase,” who will make a presentation and then sign any copies of the book bought at the museum store.

“Wrestling at the Chase” was one of the most popular shows in local television history. It made its debut on KPLR (Channel 11) in May 1959 and stayed on the air until September 1983, airing on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings.

Admissions is free; drinks and food from Salt + Smoke are available to purchase.

