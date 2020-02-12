WW II vet from Sunset Hills being honored by France

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

World War II combat veteran Darwyn "Tony" Snyder of Sunset Hills will be awarded the French Legion of Honor later this month.

The medal honors Snyder's participation in the liberation of France during World II.

Snyder, 95, was a sergeant in the 14th Armored Division ("The Liberators") and took part in the Ardennes-Alsace, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns.

The medal is bestowed on "those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France."

It will be presented at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills by Consul General of France to the Midwest Guillaume LaCroix.

