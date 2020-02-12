WW II vet from Sunset Hills to be honored by France

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
World War II combat veteran Darwyn "Tony" Snyder of Sunset Hills will be awarded the French Legion of Honor later this month.
The medal honors Snyder's participation in the liberation of France during World II.
Snyder, 95, was a sergeant in the 14th Armored Division ("The Liberators") and took part in the Ardennes-Alsace, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns.
The medal is bestowed on "those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France."
It will be presented at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills by Consul General of France to the Midwest Guillaume LaCroix.
