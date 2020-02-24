'Y98' makes changes to morning, mid-morning shows

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some re-branding took place today at KYKY (98.1 FM).

The morning-drive shift, which lost main jock Courtney Landrum to a layoff in December, is now being called the "Wake Up with Jen & Tim” show with Jen Myers and Tim Convy.

Both Myers and Convy had been part of the "company" that comprised the now-scuttled "Courtney & Company" show. The other contributors, Kevin Berghoff and Lance Hildebrand, remain with the show.

Laid off along with Landrum right before Christmas was mid-morning host Jill Devine. She now has been replaced by Julie Tristan.

Tristan started her STL media career in 2012 at KSDK (Channel 5), a stint that included serving as host to "Show Me St. Louis." She left KSDK in 2015 to work the morning drive shift at KLOU (103.3 FM), a gig she held until February 2019.

Tristan also is the producer and announcer for “Spotlight STL” on KPLR (Channel 11).

KYKY is owned by Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications. It owns four other STL dial spots: KMOX (1120 AM), KNOU (96.3 FM), KFTK (97.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).

