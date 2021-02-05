 Skip to main content
Yelp: Nathaniel Reid Bakery top dessert spot in Missouri
Yelp: Nathaniel Reid Bakery top dessert spot in Missouri

New bakery in Kirkwood is finding sweet success

Nathaniel Reid finishes a chocolate creation in 2016 at Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood. 

 Photo by J.B. Forbes, Post-Dispatch

Some sweet news for patrons of Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood: You're doing business with the best dessert spot in Missouri.

Based on the number and quality of reviews posted to its site, Yelp has selected the best sweet spots in all 50 states and all 10 Canadian provinces.

Bakery owner Nathaniel Reid, who opened his Manchester Road shop in August 2016, has been recognized as a 2019 and 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist for his baking. 

A University of Missouri alum (Class of 2003), Reid graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and made stops in Las Vegas, California and Florida before coming to STL in 2013 as the pastry chef at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Clayton.

