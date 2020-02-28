On the beat: A hotspot failure sends reporter out into the snow

I finally finished the column. But -- how would I send it to the Post-Dispatch night desk? I remembered there was a Kaldi’s Coffee a few minutes drive away – and it was open at night. So, I’d just drive over there … except Angela had the keys. And this wasn’t some huge theater venue I could slip into. Even the door opening in the dark theater would cause a scene, let alone me wandering through the rows, trying to locate my wife.

I’ll just walk. I went outside, where it had started snowing. Like, snowing snowing. I trudged toward the Kaldi’s, in the snow, while holding my open laptop in the snow, because I tried to connect to my hotspot while walking, to save time. It wasn’t working. I was like – how did I get to this point???

I kept going in the snow, and about halfway there on the dark Skinker Boulevard sidewalk, I spotted a small awning at a building. I tried to connect to the hotspot again. It worked! Hallelujah. I called our night sports editor, Don Reed, to tell him the column was in – if only he knew I was outdoors, huddled under an awning in a snowstorm.

I walked back. Waited for intermission. Watched the second act. Didn’t know what the heck was going on in the plot. And I was wet. But -- the column was in!