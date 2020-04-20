On the Beat: Being a 'virtual' emcee to help a St. Louis nonprofit

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the past five years, I've served as emcee for the spring fundraising event for a local nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

This year, the pandemic forced Safe Connections to move its fundraiser from the Ritz Carlton in Clayton to Facebook. My colleague Michele Munz reported this weekend that police and domestic violence advocates report uptick in calls for help since stay-at-home orders. It's in this moment of increased need that fundraising has become even more challenging for nonprofits across the country.

Susan Kidder, the executive director of Safe Connections, asked if I could switch to being a "virtual emcee" this year. They are kicking off their auction on Facebook Live at noon today.