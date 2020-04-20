On the Beat: Being a 'virtual' emcee to help a St. Louis nonprofit

For the past five years, I've served as emcee for the spring fundraising event for a local nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
This year, the pandemic forced Safe Connections to move its fundraiser from the Ritz Carlton in Clayton to Facebook. My colleague Michele Munz reported this weekend that police and domestic violence advocates report uptick in calls for help since stay-at-home orders. It's in this moment of increased need that fundraising has become even more challenging for nonprofits across the country.
Susan Kidder, the executive director of Safe Connections, asked if I could switch to being a "virtual emcee" this year. They are kicking off their auction on Facebook Live at noon today.
People will be able to bid using the mobile app GreaterGiving. The live stream will feature 75 items and will last about 15 minutes. They will send email blasts during the week and cap the fundraiser with another Facebook live stream on April 25 in which they will draw the names of raffle winners for the top prizes.
In addition to raising the $100,000 their in-person event typically nets, they are hoping to make more people in the St. Louis area aware of the resources available to them. They will launch an online awareness campaign with the #NotAloneStL hashtag to draw attention to their 24-hour helpline: 314-531-2003.
COVID-19 and increased anxiety has contributed to a rise in domestic violence nationwide, as many abusers and their survivors are forced to quarantine together. Many victims are unable to call for help because their abuser is continuously in sight, preventing them from picking up the phone for fear of retaliation.
Even though I'll miss emceeing Safe Connection's inspirational event, I'm hoping their message of being stronger together is heard far and wide.
