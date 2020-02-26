On the beat: Crickets and unanswered questions from Metro East government

Trying to get Centreville government and utility officials to explain the horrific flooding and sewer issues plaguing their residents and customers was a major challenge in reporting on these issues.
For a month, I called Centreville City Hall, explaining I was a reporter and needing comment in response to the residents’ complaints. I left my name and several ways to contact me. I also sent emails through the “contact the mayor” feature on the city’s website.
Meanwhile, I also left several messages with Commonfields of Cahokia, which also shares in maintenance of Centreville’s sewer system.
With no one returning my calls, I tried calling members of the Centreville City Council. I reached two -- one who said he would return my call but never did, and another who said she had not been attending meetings lately because of courses she was taking at night.
An assistant to Centreville Mayor Marius Jackson eventually got back to me and told me I had to submit all my questions in writing to the mayor. I explained how this was difficult to ensure accuracy and validity, but she insisted. And I was to email the questions to her email account, not his.
I emailed her 11 questions. Two weeks went by with no answers, so I attended a Centreville City Council and approached the mayor afterward. Jackson at first said he would email his answers, but he continued answering my questions as we talked.
At one point, the mayor said the city maintains four of the pumps that are supposed to pump wastewater out of the city, while Commonfields maintains the rest.
The next night, however, I attended a town hall about an effort to consolidate the cities of Centreville and Alorton, and eventually Cahokia. Alorton Village Administrator Lamar Gentry (who has a questionable past), who also describes himself at the TIF administrator for Centreville, told the crowd that Centreville maintains 10 pumps.
Confused, I tried calling Gentry at Alorton city offices the next day. I left a message saying I had questions for him about the sewer system. An assistant returned my call, saying I had to contact Centreville Township Supervisor Curtis McCall with any questions about sewers.
I reached McCall, who told me he could only talk about the consolidation effort. He said he didn’t know anything about the sewer system since the township was not involved in its maintenance.
That night, because no one had returned my calls from Commonfields, I attended a Commonfields Board of Trustees meeting. Commonfields maintains most of the pumps and sewer lines in Centreville. Guess who was the board chairman? Curtis McCall, who had earlier told me he knew nothing about the sewers.
I finally got some answers from Commonfields that night. The superintendent blamed the sewage backing up in Centreville on East St. Louis, whose sewer lines are connected to Commonfields'. The East St. Louis lines are full, he said.
I went to the office of the East St. Louis Public Works Department and tried calling the office. No one has returned my calls. But I'll keep trying.