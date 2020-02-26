On the beat: Crickets and unanswered questions from Metro East government

Trying to get Centreville government and utility officials to explain the horrific flooding and sewer issues plaguing their residents and customers was a major challenge in reporting on these issues.

For a month, I called Centreville City Hall, explaining I was a reporter and needing comment in response to the residents’ complaints. I left my name and several ways to contact me. I also sent emails through the “contact the mayor” feature on the city’s website.

Meanwhile, I also left several messages with Commonfields of Cahokia, which also shares in maintenance of Centreville’s sewer system.

With no one returning my calls, I tried calling members of the Centreville City Council. I reached two -- one who said he would return my call but never did, and another who said she had not been attending meetings lately because of courses she was taking at night.