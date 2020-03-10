On the beat: Escaping from Wrigley Field

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Where I was at the time I learned I had a very specific reputation among baseball writers wasn’t important, and besides it’s been a few years, so I’ve completely forgotten. If it was a Tuesday, it may have been Cincinnati.

It was late, for sure, and deadline was fast approaching when I got a call from another baseball writer, one who spends his time covering an American League team.

“Hey,” he said, stifling a laugh. “I’m locked in Wrigley.”

Word had gotten around I know how to escape.

One of the best parts of being a baseball writer is the office view. From the Allegheny beyond the wall at PNC Park to McCovey Cove in San Francisco, the ivy of Wrigley Field or the brilliance and size of Dodger Stadium – I’d put the view out my window against anyone’s. I’m lucky to have it, and I’m making up for lost time. As a Colorado kid before the Rockies, I didn’t get to a see major-league game or inside a major-league ballpark until I could drive. When the Cardinals play Texas for the exhibition at the Rangers’ new stadium, I’ll have covered a game at all of the active ballparks. I’ll have been to more than 40 in my career. I treasure every visit. Some more than others.

And sometimes, evidently, I overstayed my welcome.