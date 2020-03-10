On the beat: Escaping from Wrigley Field

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Where I was at the time I learned I had a very specific reputation among baseball writers wasn’t important, and besides it’s been a few years, so I’ve completely forgotten. If it was a Tuesday, it may have been Cincinnati.
It was late, for sure, and deadline was fast approaching when I got a call from another baseball writer, one who spends his time covering an American League team.
“Hey,” he said, stifling a laugh. “I’m locked in Wrigley.”
Word had gotten around I know how to escape.
One of the best parts of being a baseball writer is the office view. From the Allegheny beyond the wall at PNC Park to McCovey Cove in San Francisco, the ivy of Wrigley Field or the brilliance and size of Dodger Stadium – I’d put the view out my window against anyone’s. I’m lucky to have it, and I’m making up for lost time. As a Colorado kid before the Rockies, I didn’t get to a see major-league game or inside a major-league ballpark until I could drive. When the Cardinals play Texas for the exhibition at the Rangers’ new stadium, I’ll have covered a game at all of the active ballparks. I’ll have been to more than 40 in my career. I treasure every visit. Some more than others.
And sometimes, evidently, I overstayed my welcome.
There are different policies for every ballpark. Increased security at many ballparks, like Busch Stadium, has set a closing time for the press box. Coors Field is similar, unless you know the labyrinth to get out. I turn right at the humidor and get lost each time. Security and curfews are the norm now and the chance to get locked in less and less, vanishing from the game like the lefty specialist and sweatbands with a player’s picture on them.
Covering games at home means three deadlines – when my story is due, when the press box closes, and when the family expects me home. In some ballparks, it’s more open-ended. Whether it’s the amount of copy to produce or how slow I plow through it, I’ve been known to write late, working on stories for the days ahead, and often alone in the press box. Why trade that view for a hotel?
This has, of course, led to a few times when I’ve been locked into the arena, or stadium, or ballpark. Way back in college when covering a high school football game as a freelancer for the Post-Dispatch, I was locked in a stadium and had to scale a fence to get out. I broke my laptop when I didn’t stick the landing. Older and wiser, but younger than I am now, I was locked into Roger Dean Stadium about 15 years ago after, I scaled the 8-foot fence to get out. I have witnesses. One of my favorite ballparks to visit in the Grapefruit League is Minnesota’s Hammond Stadium, where the Cardinals play Monday. It has one of the best views in Florida – that isn’t facing the water. Fitting for the Twin Cities, after a rainstorm, the horizon turns purple at dusk.
I’ve been locked in there, too, a few times too many over the year. But there was a low-point in the fence, right near the fountains where I could just step over, balance just so on the ledge and not fall into the water. That fence has been, ahem, raised over the years.
(Spoke too soon. Got locked in with Ben Frederickson on Monday night. We found an alternate escape route.)
It could be the day games, the weekend series, or just the importance of the rivalry to the coverage, but for some reason the assignments stack up at Wrigley, and I don’t mind writing in the Friendly Confines to the tune of leaf-blowers moving trash around the stands. I’ve been there after filing daily copy working on stats I keep by hand. I’ve been there working ahead on a blog for the morning. One night in 2015, after filing the game story for the day – the day Joe Maddon referred to the Cardinals as a “vigilante group” – I spread out my notes and outline for a Cardinals Insider about how it took a Cardinals fan to write the Cubs into the World Series. Wrigley seemed like the fitting venue to write about University City native and screenwriter Bob Gale and his “Cubs Win” crack in “Back to the Future II.” Write late enough, and I’m locked in.
Perhaps it’s fitting. Born in Chicago to families with Chicago-area ties and cousins still in the area, my relationship as a kid with Wrigley was from the outside looking in, never getting through the gates for a game until I was much older. As an adult, there have been a few times where I’ve been on the inside wondering how to get out.
Probably about four times.
Maybe five.
OK, enough that other writers remembered.
There have been some changes to Wrigley with the renovations, some upgrades to the security, and now it’s less likely to get locked in. My story is now nostalgia. That all came after the phone call from the other baseball writer, whose name I won’t reveal, but he knows. He was locked in, and he knew I had escaped multiple times before. He wanted a map. I gave him a tip – the same thing I thought of that first night wondering how to get out of Wrigley.
Follow the beer.
It has to be delivered or disposed of somewhere. If it’s in, it’s got to get out. If they’ve run out, they better bring more in. And wherever that is happening there will be a way to Clark or Addison or maybe Sheffield. There will be a door or a gate for the delivery to get through and someone is sure to be there to open it.
Equipped with this info, the other baseball writer kept me on the phone as he retraced my suggested steps and then – voila! – found the area of the delivery and an escape.
He got out.
I am grateful the game has let me in, to stay awhile.