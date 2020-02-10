On the Beat: Multilingual dog outsmarts Ladue couple

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I recently interviewed a long-married couple and wrote about their meet cute at the first Super Bowl.

While talking to Pat and Joe Lintzenich, the topic of dogs came up. As anyone who has met me or follows me on Twitter knows, invoking this topic will provoke mom-bragging about my Frankie, aka the cutest dog ever.

The Lintzeniches had their own pup to brag about. Their story about their adopted pup Harry, who was 7 years old when they got him, didn't make the column, but it's worth sharing here for fellow dog lovers.

The Humane Society labeled Harry a "beagle mix," although DNA testing later that disputed that. It revealed that he is about half flat-coated retriever, Joe said. "The other 50 percent is a generous mix," he added.

Pat and Joe quickly learned that Harry had been well-trained by his previous owner. He understood many commands and when either of them mentioned "going outside" or any variation of the phrase, he reacted with the enthusiasm of a far younger pup — jumping, excited barking, running in circles. Every time.

His enthusiasm was contagious, and his adopted sister, Sally, would also get worked up. Pat and Joe decided to start spelling out the word "o-u-t" when asking one another if they dogs needed to go.