On the beat: Photographer winds up on the edge of a St. Louis gun battle

When I started pursuing journalism in college, it was more for access to sports than news.

But that morphed into a love for telling stories important to the communities I care about. St. Louis became one of those communities last year while I spent six months interning with the Post-Dispatch. So when I was offered a full time position at the beginning of this year, I said yes, eager to to cover the Blues, politics and the other quirky city news.

Covering shootings isn't enjoyable, but it's important.

But on March 5, I wound up in the middle of a shooting scene by coincidence.

I was driving on North Grand Boulevard, trying to learn the area a bit better. From inside my car it just sounded like a few pops, maybe a car backfiring next to me. Then there were a lot more, cars started careening around the street in front of me and people were running for cover.

It clicked pretty quickly that the sounds were gunshots. Instinctively, I ducked down and turned down Kossuth Avenue, just trying to get out of the way. Judging by the aftermath, staying on Grand or even stopping at the intersection would have meant I'd been even more involved.