On the beat: Setting your story in enemy territory

For the piece, I’d spent a lot of time with Vern. We talked on the phone, I spent time in his home, I went to a game at Waterloo, but, the best story-telling opportunity came from the game I was in the dugout. That was during a summer tournament … in Valmeyer.

It was the Fourth of July. Vern’s team wasn’t playing Valmeyer that day – as if they didn’t want to take away from the fireworks that night. But the game was in Valmeyer. I knew I had to open the story with this scene -- and end i from there, too.

There was one minor issue. The Post-Dispatch policy calls for using capital letters for the dateline (the city of where we did the reporting and where the crux of the story took place). Initially, I thought it would just look weird if the dateline to the story was VALMEYER, when the story was about the manager from Waterloo. This was frustrating to me. And then I thought about ol’ Vern. He had some pride. The whole story was about him, so could you imagine his frustration if the first word of his big article was the name of his hated rival? That’s when it hit me – THAT should be the opening to the story.

So I took a writing risk, and here’s how the story began:

VALMEYER — Oh man, Vern is going to hate the dateline on this story. Of all the words that could’ve begun this piece about him, and it’s his rival town? In capital letters, too? Sorry, Vern. But that’s how we do datelines, and that’s where this story starts, in enemy territory, on the Fourth of July.