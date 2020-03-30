On the Beat: St. Louis business owner gets N95 masks to the front lines in New York

Tony Messenger Tony Messenger is the metro columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Tony Messenger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is the story of how a reader of my column saved lives in New York.

It started with a column last week in which I criticized President Donald Trump’s woeful response to the coronavirus pandemic. I have a few regular readers who are big fans of the president — who believe he can do no wrong and he should never be held to account — and they often respond to any mention of him in my columns with a dismissive note.

I received an email that I perceived to be one of those. It called my column disgusting. I had never exchanged notes with the reader before, and I responded, thanking him for reading my column and making my point.

He wrote back, asking me to help him understand the point of the column. So I did. I wrote him an in depth note explaining how much the political world has changed since Sept. 11 (the reference point of the column) and how the Era of Trump makes conversation about the president’s actions virtually impossible.

He didn’t agree with all of my points, but he read a few of my columns. He sent a thoughtful note. We learned a bit about each other. It was the sort of discussion between people who start off from a different place that is all too often lacking these days.

Fast forward a few days, when I wrote about the local ER doc also criticizing the federal response to the pandemic, and talking about how badly people in his profession need N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.