On the Beat: Sudbury School, complete with Jimmy John's delivery

As an education reporter, I try to visit two or three schools a week. I've been in private, public, parochial and charter schools all over the region. But I've never seen a school like St. Louis Sudbury School, an all-ages democratic school where the students design their own education. No textbooks, no teachers, no curriculum.

It was startling to walk into a school where students are lounging around, some barefoot or in pajamas, on their phones or tablets. There is no formal instruction. They are free to roam the school grounds and even the neighborhood. Students make their own schedules, as long as they come for any five hours between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This lets the teenagers roll in at 10:30 a.m., which they appreciate, but meanwhile their peers in other schools have already been at the books for three hours.

Our stories are measured in inches, a holdover from the newsprint-only days. For a feature story like this, I would typically write 18 to 20 inches, or under 750 words. For the Sudbury story, it was a challenge to keep it under 30 inches. There was so much I couldn't fit in.

Like the student who had Jimmy John's delivered to the school while I was interviewing her. When they say the kids have complete freedom, they mean it!