On the Beat: Waterloo family spends stimulus check on a stranger

When I write about good people in difficult situations, I'm fairly sure that at least one reader will contact me offering to help. In more than 20 years of reporting, I've seen this happen over and over.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the Hopper family. They have been struggling with medical bills ever since their son, Jasper, was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago. Kara Hopper, his mom, recently lost her job as a restaurant server because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the column ran, I received an email from George and Myra Lesinger, of Waterloo:

I always read your column and was especially touched by the column you wrote about the Hopper family several weeks ago. Maybe it touched me more than some other readers because my husband and I lost a three-and-a-half year old son to leukemia when we were young. We are now blessed with two daughters and four grandsons.