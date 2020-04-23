On the Beat: Waterloo family spends stimulus check on a stranger

When I write about good people in difficult situations, I'm fairly sure that at least one reader will contact me offering to help. In more than 20 years of reporting, I've seen this happen over and over.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the Hopper family. They have been struggling with medical bills ever since their son, Jasper, was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago. Kara Hopper, his mom, recently lost her job as a restaurant server because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After the column ran, I received an email from George and Myra Lesinger, of Waterloo:
I always read your column and was especially touched by the column you wrote about the Hopper family several weeks ago. Maybe it touched me more than some other readers because my husband and I lost a three-and-a-half year old son to leukemia when we were young. We are now blessed with two daughters and four grandsons.
That was 40 years ago, and we are now a retired couple and as retired teachers we both have pensions. Although we are not wealthy, we do not need the money that we just received from the government because of the pandemic. I would like to give $1,000 to the Hopper family. Could you arrange this?
I called Kara Hopper to read this message to her, and we both ended up crying on that call. This kind of generosity always reaffirms my faith in humanity. Hopper gave me permission to share her mailing address with the Lesingers and a couple of other readers who wanted to help out her family. The Lesingers also allowed me to share their email.
Hopper was overwhelmed when their checks arrived.
'It's almost unfathomable that people would do that for someone they don't know," she said. The acts of kindness and generosity made her feel "so grateful, so touched ... and very loved even they don't know us."
She said the long journey of treatment and recovery from childhood cancer often feels isolating and very lonely.
"Knowing that people are thinking about you, that people care, they are pulling for him, it means the world."
From the Hoppers and all of the rest of us who need moments of light in this darkness, thank you, George and Myra.
Thank you for reminding us of the kindness all around us.
