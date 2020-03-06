On the Beat: Why I left my business card in the Union Station clock tower

I emailed him a picture of what appeared to be the issue: "the thingie is disconnected," I wrote. The "thingie" turned out to be a transmission rod that connected the clock face to the motor. Somebody probably bumped it out of place, Androuais said.

By the end of the week, as we faced our print deadline, I checked in with him to see if he had made the fix. It would be a nice line to add to the story.

He almost did, he said, but had to return Saturday morning, after our deadline, with a part. (By the way, I had let Menietti know he was coming to climb the tower, and she tagged along, thrilled to have him answer more questions about the clock’s inner workings.)

Meanwhile, he had found my business card wedged in the crack. “Is that your way of writing your name on the wall but not actually writing your name?” he emailed.

Probably better than leaving a beer bottle, I wrote back.

Now, every time I drive by Union Station or spot it from the highway, I think about our climb, and how big the clock face was from the inside. (About eight feet in diameter, by my tape measure.)

And I’m happy to report the west face is indeed ticking again.